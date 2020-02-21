Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. 39,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,826. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

