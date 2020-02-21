Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

NYSE A traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,826. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.63.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

