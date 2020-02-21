AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.24 to -$1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million to $261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.63 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.14 EPS.

ATRC stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 16,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.