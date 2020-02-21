Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.35 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.71-1.73 EPS.

HQY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $86.99. 24,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,352. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.