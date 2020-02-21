Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra Lifesciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

NASDAQ IART traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

