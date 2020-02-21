Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

