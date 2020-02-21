RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 73,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.