Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 200,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,795. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

