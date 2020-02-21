Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.99.

PDS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 25,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $396.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

