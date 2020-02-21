Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,372. The company has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

