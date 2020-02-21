MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 45,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,355 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 799,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

