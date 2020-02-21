MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.
MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 45,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,355 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 799,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
