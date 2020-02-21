Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Barclays currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIDX. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.57.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,677. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of -0.83.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $563,300.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,800. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

