salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a top pick rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.20.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,159. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,534,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

