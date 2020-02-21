Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.53.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 168,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Beigene by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

