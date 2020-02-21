Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 148,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.