Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KN. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE:KN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 16,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.