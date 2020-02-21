Cowen Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $9.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MRC Global by 186.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MRC Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.