Cowen Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $9.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.
NYSE:MRC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $18.91.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.