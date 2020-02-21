Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.59.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 155,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.