Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSCT. UBS Group lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 132,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $287,269.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,350.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 540,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

