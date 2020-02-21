Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

