NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.86.

NWE traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. 7,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,353. NorthWestern has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.25%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

