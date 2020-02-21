Wedbush Trims Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Target Price to $20.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CAL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Caleres has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.98 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

