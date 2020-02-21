Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 102,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,984. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 57,351 KB Home
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 21,410 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 37,856 General Mills, Inc.
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $2.09 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.01 Million in Iron Mountain Inc
