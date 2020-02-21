Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 102,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,984. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

