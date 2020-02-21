El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of El Paso Electric worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,968,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

