Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after buying an additional 797,413 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after buying an additional 311,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,798,000 after buying an additional 176,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

