Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

LNC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,603. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.