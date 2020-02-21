Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.58. The stock had a trading volume of 118,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average of $299.41. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock worth $94,547,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.