Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.58. The stock had a trading volume of 118,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average of $299.41. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock worth $94,547,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.