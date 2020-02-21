Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. 4,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $99.94 and a twelve month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

