Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,426,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $356.29. 5,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $278.50 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.