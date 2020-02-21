Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 32,641 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.49. 404,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

