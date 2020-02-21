Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,857 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,870. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

