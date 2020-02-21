Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,577,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

VNO stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $63.87. 35,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,669. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

