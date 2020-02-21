PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 19,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

