Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $118.89. 22,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,027. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

