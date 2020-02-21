MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 2,113 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. 51,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

