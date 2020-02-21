MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $886,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 251,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

