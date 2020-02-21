MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $929,000 Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

HHC traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $128.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,746,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

