Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 193,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.