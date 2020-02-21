Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5,149.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 53,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

