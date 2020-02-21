Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5,149.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 53,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report