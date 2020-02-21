Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,150,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,185,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.29. 33,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

