Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 269.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.