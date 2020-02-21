Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 650.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,505 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 300,323 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $13,010,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $54.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

