Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.75 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Golub Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,456,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 255,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,654. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.