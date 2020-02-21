Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.72 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 103,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,670. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.