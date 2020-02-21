Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

