MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 16,741 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 296.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 30.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 35.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 514,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.