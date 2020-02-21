Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,236 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. 11,214,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,926. The firm has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

