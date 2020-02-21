Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,741 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 177,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,357,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $111.51. 19,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,251. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

