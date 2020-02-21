Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $45.53. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 1,583,553 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

