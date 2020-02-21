Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $45.53. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 1,583,553 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
El Paso Electric Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Lincoln National Co. Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,774 Broadcom Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report