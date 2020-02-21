Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $159.00. The stock had previously closed at $143.37, but opened at $141.68. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wix.Com shares last traded at $138.30, with a volume of 930,718 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

